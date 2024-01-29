Stop Your Aides From Attacking LP Lawmaker – Group Cautions Charles Soludo

The Anambra Progressive and Good Governance Association has urged the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to stop his aides from attacking a federal lawmaker of the Labour Party (LP), Lilian Orogbu.

The group claimed that some of Soludo’s aides have been attacking Orogbu, who represents Awka North and South in the House of Representatives for condemning the destruction of traders’ wares in Awka recently.

They insisted that the allegations against the lawmaker were false.

The group lamented that the attacks have led to distractions for the lawmaker and might affect how she discharge her duties in the lower chambers of the National Assembly.

The statement read in part, “We have observed the coordinated media attacks by APGA members against the ebullient professor, representing Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Prof. Lilian Orogbu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have joined issues with the warring parties, but as an independent body, we have verified most of the allegations against her and find them to be false.

“She is being attacked because she spoke against the street hawkers whose goods the APGA-led government destroyed in her constituency, Awka.

“This coordinated media attack on Prof. Orogbu is simply the antics of the Prof. Soludo-led government to gag and silence the voice of the opposition parties in Anambra State.

Story continues below advertisement

“We advise Prof. Soludo to restrain his media aides from attacking members of the opposition parties; rather, he should collaborate with them to develop Anambra; after all, the final beneficiaries are all Ndi-Anambra.”