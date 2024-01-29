Rivers Crisis: Okocha Speaks On Governor Fubara Joining APC

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has spoken on the possibility of Governor Siminalayi Fubara joining the party.

Speaking against the backdrop of the political crisis which engulfed the state and pitched Fubara against his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Okocha said the issue about the Rivers State Governor joining APC for peace to reign is not a big deal, but Fubara has not been sincere in the attempts to broker peace in the state.

The Rivers APC chairman gave the position in response to a question on the chances that Fubara dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would bring peace in Rivers State.

He added that should Fubara join the APC, it’s not because he loves the party, but because he wants to save his job.

Asked during an interview published by The Nation on Sunday if Gov. Fubara joining the APC would bring the desired peace in Rivers State, Okocha said: “I don’t know what you mean by that and I don’t know how to answer you, but take it this way, Governor Fubara was the candidate of the PDP and his joining the APC is not the problem.

“The problem is that there is already a scare in the relationship that appeared cordial but was a decoy and some kind of subterfuge. There is that scheme to outsmart the other person. It has opened a scare and if he joins the APC, what will he possibly tell the State Assembly members?”

Fubara Not Sincere

Speaking further, Okocha accused Governor Fubara of insincerity in implementing the terms of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

“He is not just sincere especially about the terms of agreement in the peace brokered by Mr President. In one breath he will probate and reprobate at the same time. He comes out to say that he is doing something but behind he will be doing another thing entirely.

“For example, we know that he has resubmitted the names of the Commissioners who resigned, but we are also aware that he will not be in any hurry to swear them in. However, the one that will hold him at the jugular is the issue of re-presenting the budget. But, as far as we are concerned, the state budget has not been presented.

“From his insincere actions, it is that the matter will continue because he cannot run the state without a budget. And there is no budget in the eyes of the law. So, if he joins the APC because he is scared, it is not as if he wants to join but to save his job.

“His entry into APC, for me as the chairman, is what I am praying for. We want them to have more crises so that we can populate our party. That was how they benefitted from APC in 2015. Some were anti-party, and others defected.”

It Won’t Solve The Problem

Okocha added later in his response that even if Governor Fubara decides to dump the PDP for the APC, it won’t solve the problem in Rivers State because the Governor has not shown enough sincerity and commitment to fulfilling his side of the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu.

The APC caretaker chairman noted that for peace to reign, Fubara must fulfil all the terms of the peace deal.

“It cannot be said that his entry into the APC will solve the problem. It will not. What will solve the problem is that he must obey the dictates of that proclamation that he willingly accepted in the presence of Mr President.

“He made a statement that day, thanking Mr President for his intervention. He promised to do every part of the resolution. He even announced another day that the proclamation document is not a death sentence. But, the elders, crying more than the bereaved, said that it was a death sentence.

“He is the one funding them from behind. So, for us to have relative, not absolute peace in Rivers State, the governor must show sincerity. Don’t say one thing during the day and another at night. It will not work,” Okocha submitted.