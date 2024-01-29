Premier League Matchday 22 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time (Tuesday To Thursday)

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign will resume on Tuesday, January 30 with five thrilling encounters as matchday 22 takes center stage.

The Premier League matchday 22 will kick off with the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal clash at City ground at 8:30 p.m., followed by other four late-night League games.

On Wednesday, January 31, there will be three matches involving some of the heavyweights in the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign including the reigning champions, Manchester City.

One of the biggest games to watch out for is the match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium by 9:15 p.m. on the said date. Coach Mauricio Porchetino would use the game to prove how improved his team has become.

The last set of games in the Premier League matchday 22 will take place on Thursday, February 1. The biggest fixture on the said date is the game between Wolves and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium.

Below are the Premier League matchday 22 fixtures and kick-off time:

Tuesday, January 30

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal

8:30 p.m.

Luton Town Vs Brighton

8:45 p.m.

Fulham Vs Everton

8:45 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

9 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Newcastle

9:15:p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

Manchester City Vs Burnley

8:30 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Brentford

8:30 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Chelsea

9:15 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

West Ham Vs Bournemouth

8:30 p.m.

Wolves Vs Manchester United

9:15 p.m.