My Ex-husband Always Beat Me Whenever Man Utd Lost A Match – Nollywood Actress, Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has recounted how her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim, always transfers his aggression to her whenever his favourite football club, Manchester United, performs poorly in a match.

Naija News reports that the US-based actress, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, said she hates the Red Devils football team because of the abuse she suffered in her marriage.

The movie star noted that she is still dealing with the trauma to date because anytime she watches them lose a match, she remembers the beaten she used to suffer at the hands of her ex-husband.

She said, “I hate Man Utd, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lose match ehn.

“Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has expressed her support for intending couples living together before marriage.

She clarified that cohabitation would enable an intending couple to understand each other better before deciding to marry.

In the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Simi disclosed that she was living with her husband, Adekunle Gold, before they officially tied the knot.