Kidnappers Release Abducted Lagos PDP Chairman

The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, who some yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has been released.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State PDP Chairman had spent four days in captivity after he was abducted last Thursday.

News of his release was disclosed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in a short statement issued around 1.15 am on Monday.

Amode said, “Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji, the Lagos State PDP Chairman, is free at last after four days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers, most importantly because God’s mercies was visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Recall that Aivoji and some other party chieftains were abducted at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and held in Ibadan, the state capital.