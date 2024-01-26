Gunmen Kidnap Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Lagos State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji.

Naija News learned that Aivoji was kidnapped at the Ogere area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

According to Nigeria Tribune, the abductors have demanded N200 million ransom, and another member of the Lagos State PDP exco, who was said to have escaped from being kidnapped, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the spokesperson of Lagos PDP, Hakeem Amode, said Aivoji was kidnapped while returning from the PDP South-West Zonal meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Amode said the abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate the menace.

He, therefore, called on security agencies and government authorities at all levels to intervene promptly and secure his release.

He said, “It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers. We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives.”