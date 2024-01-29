Boko Haram Kill Soldiers, Pregnant Woman, Others In Fresh Borno Attack

Reports have indicated that an unconfirmed number of soldiers were murdered by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād in Borno State.

Multiple military sources told SaharaReporters that the attack took place along Fulka and Bama road on Monday.

Some civilians, including a pregnant woman using the road, were also killed when their vehicles stepped over the planted IEDs.

“Improvised explosive devices and ambushes have continued to pose a major threat to soldiers fighting Boko Haram and ISWAP in Northern Nigeria.

“Right now, many soldiers and civilians who stepped on IED planted by Boko Haram have been killed along Fulka and Bama road,” one of the military sources told the aforementioned publication.

The source lamented that the road had been blocked because of the incident.

“Honestly, the situation is very bad as I’m sending you this message. The road has been completely blocked due to this incident. We fear that there are many yet to be exploded devices on the road.

“Also killed is a pregnant woman who has a small child with her. Fortunately, the small child who can’t be more than three years survived. Nigerians should know that Boko Haram terrorists are still active operating within the North East.”

Another source added, “Heavy causalities, brother, both soldiers and civilians were involved. Right now, the remaining soldiers from engineer unit are making clearance so that the other motorists can make use of the road.”

The Nigerian military authorities have yet to be reachable for comment on the latest incident.