AFCON: I Cannot Lie, We Have Not Played Our Best Football Yet – Osimhen

Napoli star striker, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he and his Super Eagles teammates have yet to showcase their finest football during the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Naija News reports that Nigeria has achieved three wins and one draw in their four matches in Cote d’Ivoire, including triumphs over Ivory Coast, the host nation and Cameroon.

Despite their consistent progress in the tournament, Osimhen maintains that they still possess a wealth of potential to display.

Osimhen has received accolades since the Super Eagles edged Cameroon in the tournament.

The 25-year-old player has been outstanding in coach Jose Peseiro‘s squad for the 2023 AFCON.

Speaking, however, ahead of the Super Eagles next match in the AFCON Quater-Finals, Osimhen said, “I cannot lie; we haven’t played the best of our football yet. I think the whole team has this mentality of winning, we want to win.

“For me we are more like a family than just players. So for me it is important to have this mentality of winning.

“I want to give kudos to my defenders. They have been focused since the start of this competition. We also have a good goalkeeper [Nwabali]. We want to keep this momentum going.”

Naija News reports Nigeria will take on Angola in a quarter-final fixture this Friday.