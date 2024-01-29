AFCON: Concerns As Nwabali Misses Super Eagles Training Ahead Of Angola Clash

The Nigerian national football team, known as the Super Eagles, has been faced with uncertainty ahead of its next match as ‘first-choice’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was unable to join his teammates during training today due to an injury.

Naija News recalls that Nwabali was stretchered out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 match against Cameroon last week after colluding with Cameroon winger, Georges Nkoudou.

Recall that Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, was forced to bring on former number-one stopper, Francis Uzoho when the unfortunate field accident happened.

Uzoho went on the pitch and successfully maintained a clean sheet as Nigeria emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against the Indomitable Lions.

However, there have been concerns from fans and concerned citizens who have been impressed by Nwabali’s composed and confident performances throughout the tournament, on whether the player will feature in Super Eagles next match.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Nwabali said: “I don’t know [if I would be fit for the next game]. I will still come back.”

Reports emerging on Monday also revealed that Nwabali missed the training session, sparking speculations that he may really miss the Angola clash, a crucial quarter-final match in the AFCON tournament.

In a viral video sighted by Naija News online on Monday, Nwabali was heard informing journalists that the medical team will determine if he is fit for the next match or not.