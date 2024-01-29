72 Year-Old Military Retiree Commits Suicide In Makurdi

A 72-year old retired soldier has allegedly killed himself at his home in Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi in Benue State.

Naija News reports that the deceased, identified as Francis Dooga, was said to have killed himself by hanging on a tree at his home.

According to a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, the late “old soldier” committed suicide when his entire family was away from home.

The neighbor reported that at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the retiree’s body was discovered hanging from a tree.

According to reports, the deceased’s immediate family was too distraught to discuss the occurrence, but some locals claimed the late retiree had previously complained about hardship before taking his life.

Additionally, it was learned that the deceased was very concerned about the pension board’s purported incapacity to pay him in full rather than piecemeal and that he had been complaining about being conned out of his pension by dishonest people.

The spokesperson of the Benue state police command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be herders have invaded two communities in Ikpele and Okpokpolo, in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and killed two people.

The fresh attack is coming barely a week after suspected armed herders launched an attack on some communities in the council, leading to the death of three soldiers and two others.

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Sunday Igbinowanhia who confirmed the incident to Punch said two soldiers and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed while preventing the attack in Okokolo.