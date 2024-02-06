Step Up Your Game To End Insecurity, Tinubu Tells Military, Security Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored the Nigerian military and other security agencies to intensify efforts at containing the multi-dimensional security challenges in the country.

He restated his administration’s continued support to the nation’s security forces through the modernization of fleets, training and welfare of personnel.

The President gave the charge on Tuesday during the induction ceremony of two TK-129 ATAK Helicopters and a King Air 360i Aircraft at Nigeria Air (NAF) Base, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, recalled the commissioning and induction of four additional Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft into the arsenal of the Nigerian Air Force about two months ago, saying it is a symbol of his government’s enduring commitment to the ideals of patriotism and investment in the nation’s security.

“Indeed, our solemn commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security hinges upon the realisation that without vigilant attention to the needs of our Armed Forces who are saddled with the maintenance of peace, law, order and stability, anarchy and lawlessness would surely prevail,” he stated.

Delivering the President’s address, Shettima noted that the acquisition of helicopters and aircraft had become necessary to improve the strategic use of air power in combating terrorism, insurgency and other security challenges plaguing the nation.

Urging the nation’s security forces to step up their game, President Tinubu said, “I have no doubt that the deployment of these platforms would add impetus to the combat efficiency of the Nigerian Air Force in addressing our contemporary security challenges, not only within the shores of our country but also in the West African region. We are committed to taking the right steps to achieve the desired results.

“The acquisition of these aircraft amongst other military equipment despite our budgetary constraints is an expression of our commitment. We shall ensure that every sector of our nation benefits from the change that we promised. I therefore expect discipline in operation and a strong maintenance culture that will enable the nation to derive maximum benefits from these acquisitions

“This is indeed most commendable just as the Nigerian Air Force continues to synergize with other security agencies in curtailing the threats posed by terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements in the country.”

Recalling his promise during his inaugural speech last year that security shall be the top priority of his administration, the President said about six months after his proclamations, “So much has been achieved due to the gallant and synergistic efforts of our various security agencies”.

He expressed delight that coordination among security agencies has improved significantly, just as he declared that “there is no room for celebrations until we put an end to the security logjam; until we can bring our troops back to their localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme”.

President Tinubu assured that professionalism, capacity building and adequate equipping of the Armed Forces and other security agencies are a major policy thrust of his administration.