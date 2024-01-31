Insecurity: FCT, Benue, Ekiti, Others Get New Police Commissioners

In light of the nation’s increasing levels of insecurity, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekiti, Benue, and two other states have gotten new Commissioners of Police (CPs).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Police Service Commission Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, detailed that CP Beneth Igwe is the new Commissioner of Police for the FCT.

Naija News reports that other newly appointed CPs include Peter Ukachi Opara of Osun State, Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina of Benue State, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran of Ekiti State, and Mohammed Umar Abba of Adamawa State.

Others are Delta State’s Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, Akwa Ibom’s Ademola Waheed Ayilara, Taraba State’s David Iloyanomon, Ondo State’s Abayomi Oladipo Peter, and Plateau State’s Hassan Abdu Yabnet.

The commissioners were cautioned by PSC Chairman Dr. Solomon Arase that the Commission will not accept any justification for inadequate or ineffective leadership.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has disclosed that a group of mobile police officers from the 40 Police Mobile Force in Jalingo recently demonstrated integrity by refusing a bribe of eight million, five hundred thousand Naira (8,500,000:00) offered to them by a suspected kidnapper.

According to him, the suspect was also arrested along the Jalingo-Yola bypass road, while driving a Toyota Starlet with registration number YLA 321 ZY.

Eribo, who spoke yesterday during the parade of suspected criminals arrested by operatives recently, said: “When interrogated, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself, hence a search was conducted on his vehicle, and the following items were recovered in his possession: A cash sum of eight million, five hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira (N8,555,000); seven phones; three thousand unused recharge cards; and four amulets.

“The suspect bribed the PMF personnel, requesting them to take the whole money and allow him to go, but the PMF personnel refused and arrested him accordingly.

“The case is under investigation, and the suspect will soon be charged in court.”

In the midst of the situation, the 144 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade, stationed in Jalingo, encountered a clash with bandits who had abducted three individuals within the state capital.