Troops Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims In Benue

Twelve persons who were abducted while traveling from Imo to Adamawa State have been freed, according to the Nigerian Army.

According to the army, troops from operation whirl stroke, OPWS, rescued the victims on Wednesday at Jootar village in the Ukum local government area of Benue State.

Naija News reports that operation whirl stroke commander, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, revealed that the kidnappers executed their operations out of an abandoned Federal Police Highway post.

He said, “In a recent operation, following credible human intelligence on the activities of kidnappers, troops of Sector 1 OPWS, on February 21, 2024, at Jootar village in Ukum LGA of Benue State, rescued 12 kidnapped victims who were in transit from Imo State to Adamawa State.

“On sighting the aggressive troops of OPWS with superior firepower, kidnappers fled, leaving behind their victims.”

According to Igbinomwanhia, a Taraba Express International 18-seater bus with the registration number GKA-371XA was recovered and towed to the troop’s location from the kidnapper’s cave.

Igbinomwanhia detailed that Mr. Sule Abu, 55, Mrs. Ashie Shuaibu, 26, Mr. Muhammad Aliyu, 20, Mrs. Felicia Asusi, 29, Mr. Hammed Mamud, 51, Mr. Usman Ali, 27, Mr. Muritala Yussuf, 22, Mrs. Zainab Salau, 35, and Mr. Jacob Nathaniel, 22 are among the rescued casualties.

Meanwhile, a strange disease killed three health workers and a patient within two days at the Nigeria Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK).

In an internal correspondence dated 21 February, the Nigerian Army said the three health workers were managing the patient at the hospital for the disease.

The memo signed by the Acting Corp Commander Medical (CCM) of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General SO Okoigi, was addressed to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps, Bonny Cantonment, Victory Island, Lagos.