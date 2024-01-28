Police Nab Suspected Mastermind Of Child Trafficking Syndicate In Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a suspected mastermind behind a child trafficking and labour syndicate in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement released during the weekend.

According to him, the suspect was captured following an extensive three-month period of intelligence gathering.

Hundeyin revealed that the syndicate specialises in transporting underage children from northern states to Lagos for the purpose of engaging them in illegal activities, including child labour.

On January 25, detectives from the Ijora Badia police division successfully arrested Alimot Haruna, a 45-year-old individual identified as the “leader of the syndicate.”

“In the process, three underaged children, two females and one male, whose names could not be ascertained- between ages 7 and 12, of no fixed address, were rescued from her,” Hundeyin said.

The statement added: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had illegally brought 42 children to Lagos state for child labour without the consent of their parents.

“It was also revealed that the suspect had been declared wanted by the Kwara State Police Command in connection with many underaged children that have disappeared, which have been linked to her syndicate.”

Hundeyin stated that the Kwara State police command had verified the retrieval of a portion of the children, with only 11 remaining.

Upon further questioning, the accused revealed the whereabouts of the remaining children.

“Their current custodians were contacted and they admitted having the children,” Hundeyin said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While awaiting operatives from Kwara state police command anti-trafficking unit to come and harmonise the case, efforts are on to rescue the remaining eight children.”