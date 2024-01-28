Kebbi Govt Holds Mass Wedding For Over 300 Citizens – [Photos]

More than 300 widows, divorcees, and indigents were united in matrimony during a grand wedding ceremony held at the Gwandu Emirate Palace in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, Naija News understands.

The Kebbi state government, led by the wife of the governor, Hajia Nafisa Nasir Idris, orchestrated this mass wedding.

The event, this news platform understands, was executed by the NANAS Foundation, a charitable initiative founded by Nafisa Idris.

In her remark during the event, Mrs Idris emphasized that the primary objective of the mass wedding was to address the prevalent issue of high divorce rates, as well as to support widows who had lost their spouses or experienced failed marriages.

She further mentioned that the event aimed to assist financially disadvantaged individuals who were unable to afford the expenses associated with marriage, by providing them with essential household items such as beds, chairs, and kitchen utensils.

The Kebbi State First Lady emphasized that it is the duty of the government to extend assistance to its citizens in the most effective manner possible.

Therefore, organizing these mass weddings was a means to instil a sense of belonging and assurance among divorces, widows, and the less fortunate, ensuring that they were aware of the compassionate governance under Governor Nasir Idris.

“My husband has said it at several public functions that he will return governance to the people, and he is doing just that through massive projects and welfare to the people of Kebbi State,” The Kebbi State First Lady noted.

During the event, a sum of 21 million naira was given as dowry to the parents of the brides. Each bride received a dowry of seventy thousand naira, along with a set of chairs, beds, kitchen utensils, and food items, Naija News understands.

The mass wedding was graced by the presence of Sheik Aminu Daurawa, a renowned Islamic cleric from Kano State, as well as local government chairmen, prominent political figures from Kebbi, and officials from Hisbah who played a significant role in organizing the event.

The beneficiaries were selected from the 21 local governments, resulting in a substantial turnout.