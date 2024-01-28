Family Of Missing A’Ibom APC Youth Leader Demands Probe

The family of Mr Ubokobong Udoworen has expressed concern about their son’s whereabouts and well-being, alleging that he was attacked by hired thugs for attempting to expose the diversion of food items supplied by Senator Godswill Akpabio to youths in the senatorial area.

On January 18, 2024, Udoworen, the All Progressive Congress Youth Leader for the Akwa Ibom-North East (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial district, was allegedly followed and attacked by thugs on his way to report the alleged diversion of Christmas/New Year rice and cash to the Senate President, who was giving a speech at a stakeholders meeting in Ikot Ekpene.

Naija News reports that the young politician had protested the purported misappropriation of food and funds on his Facebook page, citing specific individuals in the senatorial area.

However, during a press conference on Sunday in Uyo Akwa Ibom State, a relative of the victim addressed, Akanimo Udom, newsmen on behalf of the family and urged security services to deliver their son within a day.

Udom also asked President Tinubu to look into the situation and guarantee that those responsible are brought to justice.

He bemoaned the fact that the APC leadership in the state had not yet spoken on the issue, even though it occurred nine days ago.

He said, “From the information available to us, the attack was targeted at stopping him from publicly reporting the matter to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the APC gathering in Ikot Ekpene.

“Alas! By successfully carrying out the devilish act, the misguided youths had succeeded in stopping the Senate President from having feedback on how goodies meant for the people of the senatorial district were distributed.

“It is worrisome that a youth leader of a political party that controls the federal government of Nigeria was attacked in public, yet the leadership of the party from national to ward level has never bothered to comment.

“It is worrisome that at a gathering attended by party stalwarts, including the Senate President and other top political office holders at the national level, was where one of their fellow party faithful and a staunch loyalist of Senator Godswill Akpabio was attacked like a criminal for daring to make open those acting against the party’s good deeds.

“It is even more worrisome that days after the sad incident, as I am speaking with you now, our beloved Ubokobong Ime Udoworen has not been found.”

The Police Commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered a covert inquiry into the case, according to Police Public Relations Officer Odiko Macdon.