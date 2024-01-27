Rivers Assembly Might Attempt To Impeach Fubara – Agboola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adeleke Agboola, has said Governor Siminlalayi Fubara of Rivers State is likely to be impeached by the House of Assembly.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Agboola said he wouldn’t be surprised if moves were made by the lawmakers to impeach the governor.

Agboola urged the governor to be cautious and to avoid impeachment because of the event actions taken by the lawmakers total to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

“The governor has to tread carefully. I won’t surprised if efforts are made to impeach him,” he said.

Also speaking, a lawyer and political analyst, Jide Ojo, has advised Governor Fubara to mend the fence with the lawmakers by exploring options like defecting to the APC.

“He needs to reach out and make peace,” Ojo, who is also a political analyst, said, wondering: “What stops Fubara from defecting to the APC?”

Naija News reports that Fubara and his predecessor were at loggerheads, which needed President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to quell.

Despite that, some lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have told the governor to represent the 2024 budget which was earlier presented to four members of the assembly.