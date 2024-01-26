Rivers Gov, Fubara Swears In Nine Re-Nominated Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has officially sworn in nine re-nominated commissioners during a ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

This event marks a significant reconstitution of the state’s executive council following a period of political tension.

The commissioners, who had previously resigned to demonstrate their allegiance to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a recent dispute between Wike and the governor, have now been reinstated.

Their resignation had been seen as a move to show solidarity with Wike amid the political rift.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted efficiently, with the commissioners taking the oaths of allegiance and office simultaneously.

In his address, Governor Fubara congratulated the returning commissioners and emphasized the importance of their roles in the governance of Rivers State.

He urged them to commit to doing what is right for the state, signalling his expectations for their performance in office.

He said, “I don’t think I have any charge for you. You have already read your charge to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I urge you to do the right thing. I can see how heavy your hearts are. I don’t blame you. You were caught in the crossfire.”