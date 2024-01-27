Party Sources Reveal Who Akeredolu Anointed As Successor Before Dying

Reports have indicated that allies of deceased governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, might support former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa in the November 16 gubernatorial election.

According to sources, Akeredolu anointed Akinterinwa as his successor before he died.

Naija News understands that more aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other political parties are bracing up for the election.

According to Punch, some of the aspirants are incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akinterinwa, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin; the former Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu (who is only the female among the aspirants); former Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Francis Faduyile; former aspirant of the APC, Olusola Oke; and Gbenga Edema, among others.

Party sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication say that Akinterinwa may be favoured to get the ticket of the party going by his popularity in the party across the 18 local government areas of the state, particularly, among those that would be delegates to vote at the primary (if indirect primary system is adopted).

Signifying his popularity, barely 24 hours after the dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council by Governor Aiyedatiwa, it was gathered that Akinterinwa was received by huge crowd of party supporters at the Akure Airport on his arrival from Abuja, on Thursday, singing and chanting his name

Akinterinwa simply said, “Your gesture is a testimonial that when you do well, people will appreciate you. This is a manifestation of better things to come.

“I am ready for the task ahead, I’m ready for the job”

The State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, was indifferent about the matter as he said all the aspirants remained members of the party, and had the right to contest the governorship position, but he said there would be no anointed candidate.

However, it was gathered that some of the aspirants close to the late governor may not pick nomination and expression of interest forms to run as they might step down for Akinterinwa.

A source said, “I can tell you authoritatively that Akinteriwa is the choice of majority of those working with the late governor, Akeredolu. He had anointed him before he died. Unfortunately, he was not strong enough to make it publicly before he died.

“The governor will run, but he will meet a formidable opposition in the state, especially among the late governor’s loyalists.”