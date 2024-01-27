‘I Will Not Allow It Again’ – Wike Makes Solemn Vow To Kidnappers Who Are Granted Bail

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that there would be no bail for kidnappers caught in the territory.

Wike made the vow on Friday at a security town hall meeting at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He insisted that kidnappers who were caught would be punished.

The minister said; “Gone were the days when kidnappers would be granted bail. I will not allow it again. We will ensure that the kidnapper is punished. How will a kidnapper be granted bail?”

He subsequently assured residents that the government would provide everything that security agencies require to help them to perform their duties.

“They don’t have the needed logistics and communication gadgets, yet we want them to perform wonders, we want them to perform miracles.

“If they don’t have information, they will not perform miracles; if they don’t have information, no wonders would be performed.

“Our is not to carry guns; ours is to provide information through the Area Councils, through our traditional rulers; and through my office, then to security agencies. When we give them information, they will take proactive actions,” he added.

He also promised to construct a police station and some access roads, as requested by the council chairman, Christopher Maikalangu.