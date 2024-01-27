Alex Iwobi Reveals Why Super Eagles Of Nigeria Can Win 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi believes that Nigeria has the players to win the 2023 AFCON despite the team’s difficulty in scoring goals.

Iwobi who has featured in Super Eagles’ three group stage games in the 2023 AFCON, stressed that the ball is in the court of the players to prove that they are the best team in the tournament.

The three times African champions have scored just three goals in three group stage games and they hardly win games with more than one goal which is a worrisome stats for most of their fans.

At 9 p.m. later tonight, Iwobi and his teammates will face their second biggest test in the competition when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16.

Recall that the Eagles proved their status as one of the favourites to win the tournament by beating the 2023 AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage. They will make that prove beyond any reasonable doubt by knocking out Cameroon tonight.

Ahead of the game, Iwobi urged his teammates to prove their worth against their age-long rivals who had stopped Nigeria in the 1984, 1988, and 2000 AFCON finals.

“Of course, I believe in us (to win the trophy),” Iwobi said.

“Because I feel we have one of the best teams, player for player, in Africa.

“We just have to prove it. All of us are very grounded. We know we’re going to need to work hard and be more prepared than the opposition regardless of the quality we have.”

On Victor Osimhen’s struggle with scoring goals in the 2023 AFCON, Iwobi added, “Everyone has the opinion that he’s a great striker and the reason why he’s such a great striker is because he’s hungry.

“I’ve seen him grow from a youngster. Without that hunger and passion for football, he wouldn’t be where he is now.

“It’s something we also use as inspiration. When we see our striker pressing and hungry to get goals, it gives us that motivation to do the same and go win the ball to create chances. So it’s not just his finishing but his attitude towards football.”