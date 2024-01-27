2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Starting XI Against Cameroon

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has announced his starting XI for the much anticipated 2023 AFCON round of 16 clash with their West African rivals, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles qualified for the round of 16 after drawing 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea, beating the hosts, Ivory Coast, 1-0 and then beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in their last group stage game.

At 9 p.m. tonight, Jose Peseiro and his boys will face Cameroon who have conceded 6 goals in the competition. The five-time AFCON champions grabbed one win, one draw, and one defeat in the group stage.

Coach Peseiro has decided to face the Indomitable Lions with three attackers, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, and Ademola Lookman.

The good news is that the team’s vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong who missed the team’s last group stage game due to an injury is back for this encounter.

Interestingly, the Portuguese tactician decided not to start Yusuf Alhassan who has returned to full training after missing the Eagles’ last two games due to an injury.

The coach decided to also leave out Joe Aribo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kenneth Omeruo, and Samuel Chukwueze in his starting lineup though they all played fundamental roles in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Below is the Super Eagles starting lineup against Cameroon for their 2023 AFCON round of 16 clash tonight:

Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Sanusi, Zaidu, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen