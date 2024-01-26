‘We Are Only There To Rear Cows’ – Miyetti Allah Speaks On Being Responsible For Plateau State Crisis

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has denied insinuations that the group or its members are responsible for the crisis in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The chairman of MACBAN in Mangu, Yahaya Bello, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of other members, said there is no truth in the allegations that its members are involved in recent tacks in the area.

According to him, MACBAN members are responsible people and not militias, adding that the allegations against them are “untrue,”

Bello stated that some of their own people have also been killed in the ongoing crisis, adding that in the 11 districts in Mangu local government, 9 have no Fulani men in them.

He said, “We are not responsible, we are the people of Mangu, we are not militias, many of our people were killed.

“I have to tell you the story of Mangu. Mangu is a large local government that contains about 11 districts, about 9 districts no Fulani man in them. We have been pushed to 1 district, they are saying that we are militias while we are not.”

The MACBAN official also denied claims that the group is involved in land grabbing, saying all they know how to do is rear cows.

“No, that is not true. The issue of land grabbing, Fulani are just there to rear our cows, we have never done that,” he added.

Responding to questions about the alleged arrest of some MACBAN members with weapons, Bello said the accusation is not true.

“Nothing of that nature, nobody has ever been arrested from our side with ammunition. I have not seen it,” he added.

Naija News reports several communities in Plateau State have been embroiled in violent clashes in recent times, leading to the death of several people and the destruction of houses and other property in the affected area.

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, declared a curfew on the Mangu local government area as part of efforts to arrest the situation, while security forces have also been deployed to restore law and order in the affected communities.