Military Deploys Special Forces To FCT, Plateau, Others

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said it has deployed special forces in various hotspots in the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau State.

The Director of Defence, Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Buba said that combat operations across the country have been revved up, restating its determination to eliminate the “cancer of terrorism” in the nation.

He said the military and other security agencies had intensified operations in some suburbs of the FCT and neighbouring states.

Buba also revealed that battlefield enablers have been deployed to enhance operational intelligence and strike capability of troops against terrorists.

He, however, warned that anyone caught maliciously disparaging the military would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Buba said the military was conscious of the fact that the ongoing insurgency has made life worse for many Nigerians in the Northeast, Northwest, Northcentral and Southeast.

He said: ”We also recognise the apprehension occasioned by kidnappings, particularly with recent events recorded in the FCT and other areas.

“Indeed, we may not have all the answers now. However, we assure citizens that we are working assiduously to address the situation both in the immediate and long term to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“We are redoubling our efforts to ensure citizens live in a peaceful environment and have a prosperous life. This is achievable, and we are focused on achieving it.

“The Armed Forces would destroy the cancer of terrorism that is ravaging our country thereby creating situations such as that ongoing in the Plateau State. The situation of insecurity that we are confronted with is self-inflicted by our own citizens upon one another. Nevertheless, It is our duty to protect citizens and create a safe environment for them to have a prosperous future.

“We do not take lightly the privilege and enormous responsibility of safeguarding our citizens. It is for this reason that we constantly rejig our operational strategies to adopt the best course of action that would make these ugly experiences a thing of the past.”