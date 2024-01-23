Governor Mutfwang Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Plateau LG

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area, effective immediately.

This drastic measure was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The imposition of the curfew comes in response to a rapidly deteriorating security situation within the Mangu area.

The governor’s office has cited increasing concerns about safety and order as key factors in this decision.

According to Bere’s statement, the decision for the curfew was taken as a necessary step to restore peace and prevent further escalation of security challenges in Mangu LGA.

The governor’s office has stressed that the safety of citizens is a top priority, and this move is aimed at ensuring the protection of lives and property.

Residents of Mangu LGA are now required to remain indoors as security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance with the curfew.

Essential services and emergency responders are expected to be exempted.

The statement read in the part, “Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

“He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

“He urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government Area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

“He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

“He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

Story continues below advertisement

“He promised that the curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.”