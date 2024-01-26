Transfer Update On Mbappe, Benzema, Vinicius, Broja, Duran, Trippier, Wilson, Others

Kylian Mbappe, a 25-year-old French forward, is still undecided about his future though he has had offers to sign a free agency deal with Real Madrid in the summer and extend his contract with Paris Saint Germain, according to ESPN.

Manchester United may find it easier to sign Vinicius Junior, a 23-year-old Brazilian and Real Madrid winger if Mbappe joins the Spanish giants next summer, the Mirror claimed.

Although Mbappe is eager to join Real Madrid, the Spanish team is only prepared to offer the striker 70 million euros, annually, Sport Bild claimed.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all been informed of Callum Wilson’s availability. The 31-year-old English striker may fetch around £18 million for Newcastle United in the final week of the January transfer window, the Standard claimed.

Bayern Munich are currently negotiating with Galatasaray to sign French right-back Sacha Boey, 23, from the Turkish club, having lost interest in Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, Le Parisien claimed.

Chelsea are among the teams interested in signing Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old Aston Villa and Colombian striker, before the January transfer deadline, Sky Sports reported.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, who is no longer in charge of transfers wants English defender Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and forward Brian Brobbey of Ajax and the Netherlands, the Mirror claimed.

English forward Morgan Gibbs-White, 23, of Nottingham Forest is being monitored by Newcastle in anticipation of a January transfer, according to Football Insider.

Wolves are delaying their £30 million deal for Armando Broja, a 22-year-old attacker from Albania who plays for Chelsea, to make sure they adhere to Premier League spending regulations, the Mail reported.

Story continues below advertisement

After Middlesbrough turned down two offers for the 21-year-old English forward, Morgan Rogers, the player is rumored to be eager to join Aston Villa, according to the Mail.