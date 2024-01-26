Reckless Driver Hits Journalist, Wife On Calabar Highway

A news director at CRBC, Peter Okon, and his wife were reportedly hit by a reckless driver while they were jogging near the Calabar roundabout on the Murtala Mohammed highway.

According to the victim, the driver, who was distracted by his phone and a female companion, lost control of the car and crushed his (Okon’s) legs.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident occurred early Saturday morning last week.

According to Daily Post, Okon is currently receiving treatment at the male orthopaedic ward of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital after undergoing a major operation.

Recounting the incident, Okon told journalists that as he and his wife were preparing to jog back home to the nearby Federal Housing Estate Calabar after their usual weekly exercise, a car suddenly approached them at high speed, veering off the roundabout.

“Sensing danger, I was able to push off my wife who then fell into the gutter with degrees of injuries.

“It was now too late for me to jump away and help myself. As a result, the reckless driver who was steering the wheel with one hand answering a call whilst a woman held his hand, hit me, crushing my two legs.

“My wife told me that the only person that came to her head was the chairman of NUJ in Cross River State, Comrade Gill Nsa-Abasi whom she called to evacuate me to UCTH,” he said.

He provided an explanation stating that he has already spent a significant amount on the major surgery, medications, tests, medical supplies, and hospital accommodation, among other things.

He subtly indicated that there might be a need for plastic surgery on one of the severely affected legs.

Investigation revealed that the young man who was driving the car did not flee the scene and that the car owner did not give him permission to drive it that morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has made an appeal to colleagues and other compassionate individuals to come together and support Okon and his family during this difficult period.