Private Jet With VIPs Onboard Crash-Lands In Ibadan

A private jet having about 10 persons onboard, including Very Important Personalities (VIPs), crash-landed on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News learnt that the jet with registration number, N580KR, crash-landed around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

A source who spoke to Channels TV on the incident said the jet missed the runway into the nearby bush, but there was no death or casualty recorded.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.

Also confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, said, “It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty.”

In other news, former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd), has called on President Bola Tinubu to probe the air crash that killed former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

Ali-Keffi, in an interview with THISDAY, alleged that the crash was linked to terror sponsors.

He lamented that the chief of army staff and 11 senior officers died in a “suspicious” plane crash and the matter was swept under the carpet, as the full report of the crash investigation was not made known.

Ali-Keffi said Attahiru devised the strategy to end terrorism in the North, part of which was infiltration of terror groups and the instigation of crisis among terror leaders, which culminated in the elimination of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, by a rival terror group, Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

Part of the strategy was to also cut off the oxygen of terrorism, including funding and logistics, and to take down terror financiers, Ali-Keffi stated.

Attahiru and 11 senior military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna, when the aircraft was preparing to land at the Kaduna International Airport. The crash also killed the crew members.

Ali-Keffi, who had been billed to receive the late army chief, as GOC 1 Division in Kaduna, pointed to the sudden change of time for Attahiru’s trip to Kaduna, the change of aircraft, change of airport of landing, from the military airstrip to the Kaduna International Airport, his landing in a turbulent, stormy weather, and the ear-shattering explosion that occurred before the crash.