Ondo: Governor Aiyedatiwa Reveals Why He Chose Adelami As Deputy Governor

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has expressed firm confidence in his recent administrative appointments, specifically highlighting Dr. Olayide Adelami and Mr. Tayo Oluwatuyi as the new Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) respectively.

Speaking at the Government House in Akure during his first meeting with both Adelami and Oluwatuyi since their appointments, Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded their qualifications and readiness to fulfill their new roles.

The Governor noted that he had received commendations from various quarters, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, endorsing the duo’s appointments.

Emphasizing the significance of these roles, he stated, “The time for a deputy governor has come, because the responsibilities have been immense, and I am grateful for the capable hands of Dr. Adelami and the prompt action of the SSG, Oluwatuyi, who has already begun his duties.”

This endorsement comes on the heels of the dissolution of the state Executive Council on Wednesday.

The governor’s decision to appoint Adelami, a former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, as his deputy, and Oluwatuyi as the SSG, followed the sacking of all political appointees made by the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The overwhelming positive response to the appointment of Adelami and Oluwatuyi has been seen as an affirmation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s judgment in selecting the right individuals for these critical positions.

Story continues below advertisement

The new appointments are expected to bring a fresh impetus to the governance of Ondo State, as the administration looks to chart a new course following the recent political changes.