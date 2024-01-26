Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter, Jasmine Reacts To Reports Of Alleged N55 Million Theft

Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu, the adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has reacted to reports of being arrested over N55 million theft.

Naija News reported that the Nigerian Police, operating through its Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Thursday announced the arrest of Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine.

They were arrested on charges of conspiring and defrauding John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, of the sum of N55 million.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the FCID revealed that it had acted upon a petition submitted by Diamond Waves Law on behalf of the actor’s wife, Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor.

The petition alleged that two sons of Mr. Ibu, in collaboration with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, conspired to defraud their father.

Reacting to the news via the comment section of an Instagram blog, Jasmine sarcastically laughed over the report, saying the police were wrong with the amount being published online.

She wrote, “Wrong figures it was actually 1 billion ooh ! Unna min,d go touch ground. Responding live from kiri kiri.”