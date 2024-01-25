Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don’t Perform – Bala-Usman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will drop any minister who performs woefully and doesn’t not deliver on his or her mandates.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said this at the opening of a retreat in Uyo, the Awka Ibom capital, on Wednesday.

Bala-Usman said the president was serious about delivering on his promise to make life better and easier for Nigerians and would sack non-performing ministers.

The presidential aide asked for the total commitment of delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries who were present at the retreat and admonished them to get serious with their jobs.

She said: “We must understand that the president is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform.

“You must understand that as ministerial delivery desk officers you are the engine room that will provide that feedback and constantly track ministerial progress and report challenges and bottle to the CDCU.”

Bala-Usman explained that the retreat was to introduce the delivery officers to the framework of the delivery chain for progress tracking and building the officers’ capacity for monitoring the delivery plan.

She stated that the participants are the engine room for the feedback needed for the assessment and encouraged them to put in their optimal performance in the intense delivery plan.