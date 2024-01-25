Police Arrest Another Suspected Kidnapper In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja police command has confirmed the arrest of another suspected kidnapper amid the growing insecurity in the nation’s capital city.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the FCT commissioner of police, Haruna Garba, disclosed how, on Sunday, the Iddo division received a distress call regarding armed men in a black Toyota Corolla vehicle who had shot the tires of a moving Prado jeep.

According to him, the jeep driver, Suleiman Sabo, was compelled to stop the vehicle while on his way home in the Sabon Lugbe area.

Sabo was then forcibly taken by the kidnappers, leaving his wife and car behind.

Garba said the police swung into action and successfully tracked down and apprehended the suspect.

“The effort paid off on January 21 when the DPO received information that something abnormal is happening in a particular house at Sauka village. The DPO moved in and cordoned the house; behold, the kidnapped victim was found with the suspect, armed with Mark IV rifle and 10 rounds of live ammunition,” Garba noted.

He added: “He was promptly arrested, and the arm recovered from him. The victim was rescued but with gunshot injuries.”

According to him, the victim has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police commissioner further mentioned that ever since the establishment of the police Special Intervention Squad (SIS), there have been no incidents of kidnapping reported in the Bwari region of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Garba stated that the police have successfully blocked all known routes used by bandits, particularly in the Bwari area council. Additionally, numerous individuals suspected of being involved in kidnapping and armed robbery have been apprehended, and their victims have been rescued.

Furthermore, Garba highlighted that the police have recovered various firearms and live ammunition, as well as vehicles that were previously stolen from victims.