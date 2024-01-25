Fubara: Rivers Residents React As Supreme Court Dismisses Tonye Cole’s Appeal On Guber Poll

Residents of Rivers State trooped out en mass to celebrate the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, which upheld Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s election.

Naija News reported earlier that the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, against Fubara’s election as Rivers State governor was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court stated that the appeal lacked merit and declared it incompetent, as the appellant failed to prove the allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Cole had challenged Governor Fubara’s victory on the grounds that he did not resign as the accountant general of Rivers State before the election.

The court also considered alleged irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and corrupt practices cited by the APC candidate.

The judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Tribunal, which upheld Fubara’s declaration as the winner of the Rivers Governorship Election, were sought to be reversed by Cole.

However, the apex court held that the appellant did not provide sufficient evidence to support the allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, among other things.

Jubilations In Rivers State

Reports, according to Channels Television, revealed that Fubara’s supporters have organized parties in different parts of the state to celebrate his victory.

Naija News learnt that the governor’s supporters and loyalists gathered at the main car park of the Government House shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, dancing and rejoicing, while the Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture (RSCAC) was busy setting up their equipment for cultural performances later in the day.

Also, the supporters were seen around the State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt.

Workers also reportedly left their duty posts to join in the celebration of Fubara’s victory.

The car park of Block ‘C’ in the secretariat complex was overflowing with workers who were dancing and jubilating.

See some video clips from the jubilations in Rivers below: