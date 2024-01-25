Edo: APC Ex-Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu Speaks On Relationship With Oshiomhole

A prominent governorship aspirant in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has publicly dismissed rumours of a rift with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ize-Iyamu clarified his relationship with Oshiomhole, describing it as cordial without quarrel.

In his statement, Ize-Iyamu emphasized, “I will tell you categorically that we are on good terms. There is no quarrel between myself and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. We have worked closely throughout the party formation to begin to quarrel unnecessarily.”

The APC has scheduled February 17 for its primary, leading up to the governorship election in Edo State on September 21.

Amid this political backdrop, reports had surfaced alleging Ize-Iyamu’s disqualification from the APC’s primary by a screening committee purportedly set up by Oshiomhole.

However, Ize-Iyamu has refuted these claims, asserting his continued participation in the electoral contest.

In the interview, Ize-Iyamu underscored the collective nature of the decision-making process within the APC regarding the selection of its governorship candidate.

He acknowledged Oshiomhole’s significant stature within the party but noted that the former governor of Edo State does not have unilateral authority to determine the party’s candidate.

“The issue of who becomes a candidate is not a decision for one man. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is highly respected in our party but even him, will not tell you that ‘I will decide who will be,” Ize-Iyamu stated.