Edo 2024: I’m Fully Independent, Not Obaseki’s Third Term Project – Ighodalo

The governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has reiterated that his ambition is not backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that on January 17, the former Chairman of Sterling Bank officially declared his intention to contest in the Edo State Governorship Election.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Ighodalo said he is independent and not backed by the governor.

The PDP chieftain asserted that Obaseki could not compel him to do it as his third-term project because the governor had not informed him of any such plan.

He said: “Yes, I have indeed known Governor Godwin Obaseki for a long time, we are friends I met him at university. He’s an investment banker and I’m a lawyer, we have worked on the same sides or opposite sides of big corporate transactions.

“However, I’m not sure that if Gov. Obaseki is looking for a third term he will come to me. I’m fully independent, and I don’t see any way he can dangle me at the end of a rope. I’m loyal to the people of Edo State.”

Naija News reports that Ighodalo hails from Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central District, an area that Governor Obaseki wants power to shift to.