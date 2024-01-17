Edo 2024: Asue Ighodalo Officially Declares Governorship Ambition

Former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday officially declared his intention to contest in the Edo State Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that Ighodalo, a lawyer, declared his intention to contest in the gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 21 as the date for the governorship election.

Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, is believed to be backed by the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, who has served his constitutional two-term limit. He hails from Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central District, an area that Governor Obaseki wants power to shift to.

The governorship aspirant alongside Femi Olubanwo founded the law firm of Banwo-and-Ighodalo a corporate and commercial law practice in Nigeria specializing in advising major corporations on Corporate Finance, Capital Markets, Energy & Natural Resources, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Securitization and Project Finance. He was the Director, NSIA – Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Chairman NESG – Nigerian Economic Summit Group.