Court Remands Fubara’s Alleged Loyalists In Prison Amid Terrorism Charges

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order on Thursday directing that the five Port Harcourt-based men, whom the Federal Government arraigned on terrorism charges, be remanded at Kuje Prison in Abuja.

They will remain in prison custody until February 2, when the Judge will determine the fate of their individual bail applications.

Naija News reports that the five defendants, namely Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod, are facing seven-count charges.

These charges allege that the defendants committed terrorism offences by invading, vandalizing, and burning down the Rivers State House of Assembly during the political crisis that unfolded in Port Harcourt in October of the previous year.

In addition to the accusations of burning down the State House of Assembly, the defendants are also charged with the killing of Superintendent of Police (SP) Bako Agbashim and five police informants in the Ahoada community of the state.

The police informants reportedly killed are Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu, and Saturday Edi.

Additionally, the Federal Government has accused the defendants of utilizing various cult groups, including the Supreme Viking Confraternity, Degbam, Iceland, and Greenland, to create chaos among the people of the state and disrupt their commercial activities.

Despite the charges labelled FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024 being read against them, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Notably, the immediate past factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Edison Ehie, was not specifically listed in the seven-count terrorism charges.

However, he was represented in court by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Oluwole Aladedoyin, emphasizing that Ehie’s name prominently featured in the alleged offences.

Hon Edison Ehie, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Oluwole Aladedoyin, contested the allegations that he was at large, aligning himself with other suspects.

However, Justice Olajuwon didn’t permit further arguments, stating that he was not yet officially a defendant in the charges.

After the arraignment, the leader of the prosecuting team, Audu Garba, requested a date to initiate the full-blown trial of the defendants.

However, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Lukman Fagbemi, representing Chime Eguma Ezebalike and Prince Lukman Oladele (1st and 2nd defendants), sought to file bail applications for them. He argued that they had been in police custody since last year.

The government lawyer, Audu Garba, strongly objected to the bail application, citing that he had just been served and required time to study the applications and file a counter affidavit.

Justice Olajuwon concurred with the prosecution lawyer, stating that the bail applications were not ready for hearing. Consequently, he scheduled February 2 for the hearing of all bail applications.

In the interim, pending the hearing and determination of the bail applications, the Judge directed that the five defendants be remanded in Kuje Prison and ordered them to return to court on the adjourned date.