Rhodes-Vivour Repays Wife’s Debt After Social Media Attack

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has repaid his wife’s debt following a social media attack.

Naija News reports that an X user, Chika Jones, had called out Ify Rhodes-Vivour on social media over alleged debt for over eight months.

Jones, who worked as a writer and social media manager for Afroscientric.com, a project owned by Rhodes-Vivour’s wife, said she failed to pay his salary without any explanation.

Reacting to the issue via a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour said he has spoken to Chika and has paid his outstanding salaries.

The LP chieftain also applauded Chika for his understanding and willingness to move forward and also thanked him for his support during the campaigns.

He wrote, “I have spoken to Chika and extended an olive branch in acknowledgement of an episode that I hope we can put behind us and look to better days ahead.

“I believe this episode to have been an exception, rather than the norm, at least considering the context.

“The situation has been rectified and his due paid. I also want to express my gratitude to everyone who offered their support in de-escalating this situation.

“I thank Chika for his understanding and willingness to move forward and also thank him for his support during the campaigns.”

Giving an update on the matter on Tuesday, Jones said Rhodes-Vivour reached out to him and paid the debt.

He wrote, “Someone I know who also knows #GRVlagos reached out and arranged a call a few minutes ago. On the call was GRV, his media manager, myself, and the mediator.

“The media manager started by apologising. Then #GRVlagos came on and said he wanted the matter resolved and he would pay the money before today ends. I said no problem, but I asked #GRVlagos why #IfyAniebo refused to pay me. The reason given was: She felt unhappy with the work I had done.

“I made it clear that it was both a lie and a wicked thing to say, and there the matter closed. I will be expecting my payment as promised, and once I receive it, I will update this thread with a screenshot.

“Thanks to everyone, friends, strangers, and acquaintances for raising your voice. When you need help, I hope people will raise their voice for you too.”

Sharing further update on Tuesday, Jones wrote, “I have received payment from #GRVlagos. Screenshot here.

“A final update on this. I have been paid by #GRVlagos. I appreciate him stepping up in a difficult situation. The debt is paid. Ozoemena.”