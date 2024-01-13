‘Shocking Decision’ – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reported that the apex court, on Friday, affirmed the election of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State as earlier ruled by the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal in the state.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Rhodes-Vivour and his party for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in a post via his official X handle on Friday, Rhodes-Vivour described the ruling of the apex court as sad and shocking.

He said the apex court had set a shocking precedent where a governor or president could have multiple allegiances to countries other than Nigeria and still be the commander-in-chief of Lagos State.

Rhodes-Vivour stated that he is worried about what the precedent set by the apex court holds for future generations being led by leaders with conflict of interest and loyalty.

He wrote, “Today, the Supreme Court set a precedent: a governor or president can have multiple allegiances to states other than Nigeria and still be the chief security officer of Lagos or Nigeria.

“While I submit to this shocking decision of the Supreme Court, I worry about what this precedent holds for future generations being led by leaders with conflict of interest and loyalty.

“There is no Liberal Democracy that will accept to be led by an individual who has sworn an oath of allegiance to another country.

“Citizens should not have to contemplate the loyalty of their commander in chief or the chief security officer of their state. That said, as the court pleases.”