Rhodes-Vivour vs Sanwo-Olu: Supreme Court Delivers Final Judgement On Lagos State Governorship Election

The Supreme Court, on Friday affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP)

He held that the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, was duly qualified to contest the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

The judgment in the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, was the first to be delivered at the Supreme Court during its Friday sitting.

Rhodes-Vivour had challenged the election victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who contested the March 18, 2023, governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is currently in his second term in office.

In earlier judgements, both the election tribunal and the Appeal Court had ruled in favour of Sanwo-Olu in the suit filed against him by Rhodes-Vivour.

On Friday, January, 12, the Supreme Court also pronounced that the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of the Labour Party is lacking in merit and is therefore struck out.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Azeez Olajide Adeniran (Jandor).

Justice Adamu Jahiro, who read the lead judgment, held that the appeal is academic.