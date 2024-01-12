Supreme Court: Congratulate Sanwo-Olu – IPAC Urges Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State has urged the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s 2023 Governorship Election to congratulate Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour and PDP’s Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) had taken their grievances to the Supreme Court, seeking the removal of Governor Sanwo-Olu from office.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision on Friday, affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos State.

The court dismissed the appeals of LP’s Rhodes-Vivour and PDP’s Adediran, citing a lack of merit and deeming it a gross abuse of the court process.

The Supreme Court dismissed two separate appeals challenging Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the governorship election held in Lagos State on March 18.

In response to the court’s decision, Olusegun Mobolaji, the Chairman of IPAC in Lagos State, suggested that both Abdul-Azeez Adediran and Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour should celebrate with Sanwo-Olu and extend their congratulations to him.

Mobolaji advised them to await another election instead of pursuing further legal actions.

“If the apex court has given Sanwo-Olu the victory as the deserved winner, let us rejoice and celebrate with him by congratulating the governor,” the IPAC boss said.

He urged all election stakeholders and institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the judiciary, to collaborate in efforts to enhance Nigeria’s democracy.