Omah Lay Responds To Fans Labeling His Music As ‘Depressing’

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, also known as Omah Lay, has addressed fans who referred to his music style as “Afro-depression.”

In a recent interview with The Beat FM in London, United Kingdom, the singer expressed his indifference to whatever label is attached to his music, emphasizing that as long as fans are enjoying it, he doesn’t concern himself with such classifications.

Additionally, he stated his reluctance to engage in arguments over fans’ opinions, valuing the enjoyment his music brings to his audience.

Omah Lay said, “I just make my music how I want to make my music. I try as much as possible to stay away from titles and everything the world is trying to put on you. Because as my guy would always say, ‘When the smokes clear, then you see clearly.

“So when you identify with those things [titles and tags] it just… I just make my music, I don’t care what anybody wants to tag it to enjoy it as long as you enjoy the music. If you feel like it’s Afro-depression, I am okay with that as long as you enjoy the music. Some other people would dance to it.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s art. That’s what I make, and I just leave the world to enjoy how they want to enjoy it. The fans have their own opinions, I would never argue with that. If that’s how they enjoy it, that’s how they enjoy it.”