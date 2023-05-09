Why I’m Successful Despite Growing Up Among Criminals – Omah Lay

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has disclosed that he grew up among criminals, thugs, and pipeline vandals.

Naija News reports that the Port Harcourt-born singer made this known in a recent interview with H. Steph.

According to the singer, he was enmeshed in many troubles, however, his determination and what he had always said to himself made him successful.

Omah Lay said he is grateful for growing up in such an environment, adding that he would not wish anyone to grow up in such kind of neighbourhood.

He said, “I grew up among criminals. It’s crazy. I grew up in Marine Base. And if you know that place very much you will know that it’s like one place in Port Harcourt where people didn’t used to go at the time I was growing up.

“I grew up around criminals, thugs and stuff like that. I grew up around pipeline [vandals], illegal business and stuff like that. So, there were a lot of troubles for me but what I said is part of the things that made me what I’m today.”

Meanwhile, Oma Lay has made some revelations about his life and battling depression.

The singer dropped the bombshell in a series of posts shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, revealing some of the things that influenced his debut album, ‘Boy Alone’.

Oma Lay said his new album might be the last time that people will hear him cry on a song.

He also recalled how he was down, insecure, depressed, losing his mind and almost killed himself.

The 25-year-old singer noted that his depression became worse after he had s3x with his therapist and almost became crazy when his girlfriend broke up with him.