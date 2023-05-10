Why Real Afrobeat Music Is Dying – Omah Lay

Sensational Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed why real Afrobeat music is gradually dying.

Naija News reports that the Port-Harcourt-born singer made the assertion during a recent interview with H Steph.

Omah Lay revealed he was suicidal during his depression and it was divine for him to go through such an experience to be able to help those who are currently depressed.

According to the singer, he incorporated the experience into his music and it is something rare among Afrobeat singers.

Omah Lay further refuted the claims that Afrobeat is not so deep but vibes, stressing it is the reason the real music is dying.

Omah Lay added that he will continue to make real music from his experience.

He said, “I was at the verge of…I was suicidal, mahn. Trust me, I was really f*cked up.

“But I think I have to be there to actually help the people who are there right now to get out of that place. I mean it will take a real person like me to go there and then make music out of it and talk about it so openly how I’m a mess, how I think and how I’m f*cked up and everything.

“I’m not sure you will find afrobeats artists who do that right now. Everybody is out there saying afrobeats are not so deep, ‘afrobeats are just vibes and sh*t’. Nah.

“That’s why everybody is just doing hype. The real music is dying.”