Singer Omah Lay Cries Out About Being Broke

Nigerian Singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has cried out over his current financial status.

Naija News reports that the ‘Soso’ crooner in a post via his Instagram page revealed to his fans and followers that he was broke.

Omah Lay further issued a warning telling people never to speak to him.

He said: “Don’t talk to me, I am broke.”

My Depression Became Worse After I Slept With My Therapist

Meanwhile, Oma Lay has made some revelations about his life and battling depression.

The singer dropped the bombshell in a series of posts shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, revealing some of the things that influenced his debut album, ‘Boy Alone’.

Oma Lay said his new album might be the last time that people will hear him cry on a song.

He also recalled how he was down, insecure, depressed, losing his mind and almost killed himself.

The 25-year-old singer noted that his depression became worse after he had s3x with his therapist and almost became crazy when his girlfriend broke up with him.

He said: “I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like. this Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.