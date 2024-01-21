Omah Lay Reveals His Relationship Status

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, widely known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he is presently single and not searching.

The artist mentioned that he has been unattached for a considerable period and clarified that he is not actively seeking a relationship.

In a recent interview with The Beat FM in London, United Kingdom, Omah Lay explained that he intends to stay single for a while to concentrate on his career.

The host asked, “Are you currently dating?”

Omah Lay replied, “No. I have been single forever [for a long time]. And I like it. I enjoy it. And I want to stay that way for God knows how long.”

Omah Lay added that female fans making advances towards him at the moment may not receive a positive response, indicating his current focus on his career and the decision to remain single for the time being.

Omah Lay Expresses Regret Over Past Relationship

The acclaimed singer shared his sole life regret, expressing pride in the decisions he made during his teenage years as they played a significant role in shaping the person he has become today.

However, he mentioned regretting dating one of his ex-girlfriends named Bright.

Omah Lay shared these sentiments in a recent interview with BBC Radio Capital Xtra in London, United Kingdom.

He said, “What my present self will tell myself ten years ago, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. I’m proud of all the decisions you’re making right now. I’m proud of how hard you’re working right now because I know this whole thing didn’t start now.’

“It started a long time ago. I am 26, I started hustling since I was about 13. Yeah, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the decisions you’ve made. Just keep doing it.’ I don’t think there is anything that I would have changed. Oh! I think one particular babe, her name is Bright. I would’ve dodged that babe. But it’s fine.”