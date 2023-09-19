‘My Sudden Fame Put Me In Bad Mental State’ – Omah Lay

Nigerian musician, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has disclosed his sudden fame affected his mental health.

Naija News reports that the singer disclosed this in his recent interview with media personality, Adesope Olajide, on the Afrobeats Podcast.

Omah Lay said he initially struggled with fame before getting used to it and learned how to move at his own pace.

He said: “At first I struggled, and it put me in a bad mental state because I was still trying to learn my ways.

“However, with time, I got comfortable and learned that I should move at my own pace.

“As soon as I realised that, I became much stronger and began to enjoy my life more.

“If I can put my vulnerabilities in my song, then I can talk about them. My music is all about my real life experiences, and I know the world is listening to it.”

Meanwhile, Omah Lay, has revealed why real Afrobeat music is gradually dying.

Naija News reports that the Port-Harcourt-born singer made the assertion during a recent interview with H Steph.

Omah Lay revealed he was suicidal during his depression, and it was divine for him to go through such an experience to be able to help those who are currently depressed.

According to the singer, he incorporated the experience into his music, and it is something rare among Afrobeat singers.

Omah Lay further refuted the claims that Afrobeat is not so deep but vibes, stressing it is the reason the real music is dying.