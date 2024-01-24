Nigerian Senators Have Not Given Us Their December Salaries – Kaduna Bombing Victims

Victims of the Kaduna bombing have disclosed that they are yet to receive the money the 109 senators in the National Assembly promised to donate to them.

Recall that the senators had promised to donate their December 2023 salaries to the victims of the December 3 accidental bombing of Kaduna villagers by the Nigerian Army.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, during a condolence visit to Kaduna in December, pledged that the 109 senators would donate their December salary of N1m, amounting to N109m to the victims

However, checks by the Punch show that the senators have failed to keep their promise.

The spokesman for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed that the lawmakers had yet to fulfil the pledge but said the delay was merely procedural.

“Any noticeable delay in the delivery of the Senate’s pledge to the victims of the unfortunate Kaduna State incident is merely procedural.

“We pledged December monthly salaries and these would come in January. We are still in January. Whatever commitment the Senate made to the Nigerian people shall be religiously fulfilled,” Adaramodu said.

A government official, conversant with the process, who spoke with the publication on the condition of anonymity, said about N140m had been gathered, but the disbursement to the victims was being delayed as many of those who made pledges had yet to redeem them nearly two months after the tragic incident.

Speaking with the aforementioned publication, Idris Dahiru, who lost 30 members of his family to the incident, said the victims are yet to receive anything from those who pledged donations.

He said, “We are eager to see development in our area after the unfortunate incident but not yet.

“We are expectant. We are not happy that some well-meaning Nigerians who promised donations publicly refused to redeem their pledges.

“We were informed that some of those who announced their donations publicly, on realising that they were using the funds to rebuild Tudun Biri, declined to redeem their pledges. Those in that category should come out and let the world know that they decline to redeem their pledges.

“The security situation in Tudun Biri is still a concern. We were told that a military formation would be established but that has not happened. There is still a security threat here in Tudun Biri and the earlier the government acted on the promise (military formation) the better for the community.”

Another victim of the incident, Aliyu Yakubu said that the village had yet to witness any development, except for the “clearance of the road” leading to Tudun Biri.

“Currently, the construction of the central mosque is ongoing here in our village. But since the clearing of the road a few days before Christmas and when men in military uniforms came to survey where they would establish (a military) formation, nothing is happening in Tudun Biri at the moment.”

On the disbursement of funds to victims, Ibrahim said they had yet to receive any funds from the government except relief materials, including foodstuffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were told that many who made pledges could not redeem their pledges,” he said.