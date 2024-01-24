Nigerian Community Mourns As Man Dies 24 Hours After Arriving UK For Master’s Degree

Nigerians in the UK have been thrown into mourning following the death of a Nigerian man, identified as Saheed Wahab.

Naija News learnt that Saheed reportedly died a day after relocating to the United Kingdom for his master’s degree.

Confirming the demise, the Nigerian community, in a statement via its official X handle on Wednesday, said Wahab, who arrived at Teesside University, UK, as a student on January 15, 2024, to start his programme, reportedly died on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The community noted that it has reached out to the deceased’s family and has been granted permission for burial arrangements.

The statement read, “Following the sad news we received regarding the death of Mr Saheed Wahab, a student at Teesside University who died a day after arriving in the United Kingdom from Nigeria.

“He was here to start an MSc qualification, but unfortunately, he died on Tuesday (January 16) afternoon in Teesside.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and accept his return.

“We have reached out to his wife and family members in Nigeria, and they’ve given us permission to act on their behalf and arrange a funeral service for him here in the United Kingdom.

“We’ve also been able to contact the coroner where his remains is.

“Following his death, his Janazah (funeral) arrangement has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Jamia Masjid Al Madina, 133a Waterloo Rd, Middlesbrough TS1 3JB.”