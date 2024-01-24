Gunmen Kill Anambra Couple, Dump Corpses In Vehicle’s Boot

Two people, who are thought to be husband and wife, were shot by some unidentified assailants, who then left their bodies in the boot of their Toyota Camry, which has the license plate EE-621-EU in Anambra State.

Early on Wednesday morning, onlookers near the Tempo Junction, Umunya section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway noticed the two freshly dripping corpses.

Naija News reports that the dark-colored Toyota Corolla was surrounded and scrutinized by onlookers in a video that is currently viral on social media. The two fresh corpses were dumped inside the boot of the vehicle.

The blood that was flowing under the car boot suggested that the victim may have just been killed.

The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

Ikenga stated that the bodies of the deceased had been recovered and deposited in a mortuary by the police officers attached to the Oyi Division.

He further detailed that inquiries into the cause of their deaths had begun.

Ikenga said, “Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information revealed that those persons, a man, and woman, with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies, were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please.”